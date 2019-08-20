Last chance to submit proposals for city art project

The search continues for local artists interested in beautifying parts of Laredo.

In partnership with the Fine Arts and Culture Commission and "Cultivarte" they are asking artists to come forward to paint the street side of the Zacate drainage chute and the North Central Park detention pond spillway.

Both projects aim to beautify the city and promote community pride while also showcasing works of art from local talent.

The mural proposals must not exceed $4,000, it must be visually appealing and work within the current infrastructure of both project locations.

Proposals must be submitted to the city secretary's office at city hall, located at 1110 Houston Street, no later than Tuesday, August 20th.