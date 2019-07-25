Last chance to take advantage of Operation Lone Star

As the annual initiative Operation Lone Star event comes to a close, city and county officials thank those who make it all happen.

For the past 13 years, the event had provided services such as immunizations, screenings, sports physicals, medical exams, and dental services to the community free of charge.

The mass clinic runs in Webb, Cameron, Hidalgo and Starr Counties; however, city officials say this year’s attendance was a bit different than last years'.

Doctor Hector Gonzalez says as of Tuesday, approximately 4,000 people have come in to take advantage of the services.

He says the numbers are a little less than last year but officials make sure these services are offered in accessible neighborhoods.

This year, the operation was held in south Laredo.

The services will continue on Friday at the United South ninth-grade campus.