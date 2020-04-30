Last day of April, last day of "Spring"

It's the last day of April and it also feels like the last day of spring because things are going to get heated!

On Thursday, we will start out in the 60s and see a high of about 91 degrees.

Then as we head into Friday, which is May first, temperatures will shoot up to a high of 95 degrees.

Things are only going to get hotter for us here on out.

On Saturday we are looking at temperatures at 99 degrees.

Then on Saturday, we are expecting a high of 102 degrees, 103 on Monday and 104 on Tuesday!

So it looks like we are just going to be climbing that thermal ladder.