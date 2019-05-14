Last day of cooler temperatures

It's the middle of May and we have had some nice cool temperatures when compared to previous weeks.

The cold front that came in on Friday, brought down temperatures in the 60s and we've been avoiding those 90s since then.

On Tuesday, we are looking at a high of 86 with lows in the 70's. We are also seeing those chances of rain starting to decrease.

Then on Wednesday, we are back in the 90s, which means the return of the hot and humid conditions.

Then by Thursday, we will be back in the mid-90s.

Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts.