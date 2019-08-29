It's the last few days of August and the heat streak continues!

On Thursday, we are going to start off in the high 70s but of course, with that humid air, it's going to feel more like 85.

By the afternoon, we are looking at a high of 104 with feels like temperatures at about 110 degrees.

On Wednesday we had some cloud coverage that brought temperatures down just a little and some parts around south Texas got some drops of rain, but nothing too severe.

As we head into the weekend, expect a hot Labor Day Weekend. If you are planning outdoor activities, you might want to make sure a pool is involved.