Last week of August, hopefully last week of the heat

We finally got some showers over the weekend; however, residents south of us got hit harder than we did.

Now that the rain has passed us by, it's nothing but hot and humid conditions from here on out.

On Monday we are going to start off humid in the 80s and work our way up to a high of 105.

This same pattern will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As we get to the end of the week, we will drop to the low 100s and start off our days with 70-degree temperatures, so that humidity level is diminishing just a little bit.

On the bright side, this is the last week of August which means we are getting closer to fall.