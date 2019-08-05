Last week of fun in the sun for local students

Although it's still August and the summer weather is here to stay, it's almost time for the kids to head back to school.

Laredo students will have one more week of summer vacation before heading back to class and it's going to be a hot one.

On Monday, we are expecting to start off in the high 70s and low 80s and by the afternoon we are looking at a high of 105 with feels like temperatures in the high hundreds.

As we continue throughout the week, temperatures will hit possible highs of 108 and 109, so even though summer vacation is over, it's still going to be hot!