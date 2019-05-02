Laugh Laredo hosting comedy show

If you are looking for some laughs, a local comedy group is looking to host a comedy show.

The group is made up of local comedians who are looking to make a name for themselves and maybe one day make it big.

Laugh Laredo has decided to get a group of comics from all over Texas and invite the community to a night of laughs and fun.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 9th at the House of Whiskey located downtown.

The show will feature Aaron Suarez, Andre Ricks, Tai Nguyen and Raymond Cabrera.

These comedians are known for taking their life experiences and personal relationships and turning them into pure entertainment for others.

It's an event you won't want to miss!