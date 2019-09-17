Police educate themselves in cartel culture

Law enforcement agencies are becoming educated on the tactics that drug gangs use to smuggle products into the country.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar hosted the seminar which focused on the culture, saints, and music of Mexican cartels and gangs.

The seminar featured internationally known speaker Robert Almonte, who created his own Patron Saints of the Mexican Drug Underworld program.

Almonte’s training shows officers an analysis of the drug wars, the violence in Mexico, and the spillover violence occurring in the U.S.

According to law enforcement, they see altars of these patron saints when they do drug busts, and different saints assist them in identifying gangs.