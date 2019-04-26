Law enforcement agencies speak with ranchers on border security

Members of the community came together with law enforcement agencies to discuss the important topics regarding their close-to-the border properties.

A meeting brought out several ranch property owners, Border Patrol, and the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office and Several other law enforcement agencies from the state.

The meeting was arranged by the South Texas Property Rights Association and it took place at a ranch in Zapata County.

During the meeting, several speakers from different entities such as the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation, Texas parks and Texas Parks & Wildlife, and even Texas Rangers Special Operations spoke about their duties in that area, and what they encounter on a daily basis.

Chief Patrol Agent, Felix Chavez gave a presentation on how Border Patrol can work together with ranchers in the area.

Renato Ramirez says they want to ensure that people understand the role of law enforcement and what some of the dangers are.

Susan J. Kibble says “If there’s a relationship between landowner and Border Patrol, it gives them the trust factor they need to be able to come onto their property and patrol.”

A big part of the meeting was the access to ranches that agents need in order to patrol the areas along the border, which they say of the 171 miles of the Laredo Sector, only 30 percent is drivable.

Border Patrol also discussed the many necessities agents need such as technology, border access, and additional agents.