Local law enforcement, including police, Sheriff's Deputies, and Border Patrol on the scene of a death investigation in south Laredo.

According to initial reports, it happened before 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the corner of Vanesita and Masterson Road.

According to witnesses at the scene there may have been bodies out in the open at an empty lot.

There is no official verification on that as of yet but we'll have more information as it becomes available.