Law enforcement continue to crack down on drunk driving

Although the Fourth of July festivities have come and gone, local law enforcement is continuing to crack down on drunk driving this weekend.

Both the Laredo Police Department and DPS Troopers will be out patrolling looking for drivers who might be under the influence.

Last year during the July 4th weekend, DPS issued more than 57,000 citations and warnings, including 1,023 seat belt and child safety restraint citations.

Their efforts also resulted in 256 DWI arrests.

So be careful when you are on the road this weekend!