Law enforcement discusses ways to make downtown safe

If you have visited downtown Laredo for a night out during the weekend, you may have noticed a recent growth in the nightlife scene.

With the increase of businesses popping up around the area, the city is taking measures to address security concerns.

Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino says the downtown area is booming with new businesses which means a growing need to protect the public from any problems that may arise.

Trevino says they are currently looking into several ways to make downtown safer.

The department is working with other city departments to address the lighting issue.

Trevino says they are also working on the parking situation as well and looking to see if they can close off some streets to allow for more pedestrian traffic.

The Laredo Police Department will also be increasing more police presence downtown and could be bringing a police substation close to the area.

The City of Laredo says they will continue meeting with business owners of the downtown area to address any concerns that may arise.