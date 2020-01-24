Law enforcement entities receive federal funds

Our local law enforcement agencies received some much needed federal funding that will go a long way.

On Friday morning, city officials along with Laredo Police Chief Claudio Trevino and Sheriff Martin Cuellar gathered at City Hall for a check presentation for law enforcement initiatives.

The Police Department received $66,123 dollars while the sheriff’s office received $200,000.

The funds will be used to assist in funding the police department’s MIS division; meanwhile, the sheriff’s office will use the money to cover training, equipment, supplies and hire intelligence liaisons.

