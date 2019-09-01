Law enforcement officers search for suspect on foot

Residents in west Laredo were in a state of panic Sunday afternoon after a large amount of law enforcement was seen sweeping the area.

Video shows Border Patrol, State Troopers and Laredo Police searching the 1700 block of Santa Ursula and surrounding areas.

According to neighbors, authorities were looking for a suspect who had fled on foot near the area.

The scene was cleared less than an hour later and although no details have been released, at least one man was seen being taken into custody.

