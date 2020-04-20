Law enforcement officers sound sirens to support healthcare workers

Multiple law enforcement agencies came together on Monday morning for a parade full of lights and sounds!

The Laredo Police Department organized a parade of lights to show support and appreciation for all of the men and women on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Laredo Police, the Webb County Sheriffs Office, County Constables, and Customs and Border Protection officers all took part in the event.

The agencies drove to LMC, the Laredo Health Department and Doctors Hospital with their sirens blaring and their lights flashing; some of the officers even held signs of hope.

Police even gave out boxes of donuts to the staff over at the health department.

It's just one of the many ways to say thank you to those who are working endlessly to fight COVID-19.

