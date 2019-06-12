Law enforcement officers treated to special luncheon

Local law enforcement were treated with a special lunch to give back for the services they do every day.

Various law enforcement agencies such as the Webb County Sheriff's Office Border Patrol and Laredo P.D. took part in the Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon.

This year they invited local veterans to mark the 40th anniversary of the creation of veteran centers nationwide.

Christoval Rodriguez, the host of the event says he does this because law enforcement officers put their lives on the line for our safety on a daily basis.

The appreciation luncheon had quite the turn-out.

Over 300 people from different law enforcement agencies were a part of the event.