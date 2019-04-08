Law enforcement participates in pistol match for scholarships

Local law enforcement held its 10th annual Pistol Match Charity over the weekend.

Several folks gathered at the Laredo Rifle and Pistol Club with lots of fun obstacle courses and challenges.

Participants included the Laredo Police Department, DPS, Border Patrol, Homeland Security as well as other agencies.

The Laredo Daybreak Rotary Club sponsored the event by giving away $13,000 in scholarship funds.

Not only did the event raise money for scholarships, it also recognized law enforcement.

Laredo Daybreak also partnered with communities in schools who contributed $4,000 towards scholarships as well.