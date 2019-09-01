Law enforcement reminding drivers to Plan While You Can this Labor Day

With the Labor Day weekend in full swing, authorities are reminding drivers to plan ahead if you are going to be consuming alcoholic beverages.

During last year’s Labor Day weekend, there were 328 crashes involving drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol.

Those crashes killed eight people and seriously injured another 25.

The “Plan While You Can” campaign reminds people to make a plan for a sober ride before the festivities begin.

Plans for a sober ride can include a designated driver, staying at someone’s house or calling an Uber or Lyft.

Starting September first, a new law will take effect that requires a judge to include a minimum of 120 days of confinement when granting community supervision for leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a death.