Law enforcement seeing a rising trend in threat reports

In the weeks after three high profile mass shootings, two of which that took place in Texas law enforcement agencies have seen a rise in tips to help catch those who might commit the next mass shooting.

Police across the nation are reporting a rise in threat tips from concerned relatives, friends, and coworkers about people who may appear determined to carry out the next mass shooting.

The Laredo Police Department says they take any and all threats very seriously.

Authorities say time is the most precious thing police can have in order to prevent the next mass shooting.

As the number of shootings continues to increase across the nation, police encourage the community if you see something say something.

With the use of social media, it makes it easier to make visible threats.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the police department says social media is now the most used outlet of information for law enforcement.

Baeza says in all other mass shooting cases, certain signs in some cases were ignored and weren’t taken seriously but maybe if they were reported it could have been prevented.

Officer Baeza says all these are things they are trying to avoid.

Baeza adds since the El Paso, Dayton and Odessa mass shooting Laredo Police have been working with local businesses around town to conduct active shooter trainings.

Although the police department says they are booked until next month, they will accommodate to schools and private businesses who are interested in these types of trainings.

They would just have to call them at 795-2800.

If you would like to report suspicious activity to Laredo Police you can call them at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You can even text message a threat tip through the "Text-a-tip" app or the Laredo Police Department app.