Law enforcement to be out in full force during Memorial Day weekend

The Laredo Police Department is joining forces with the Texas Department of Public Safety to help keep people safe on the road during the extended holiday weekend.

Authorities will be cracking down on the state's seatbelt law as part of the annual Click it or Ticket campaign as well as those who choose to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

Officials say the Memorial Day Weekend is the start of the summer driving season and with more people on the road, it's just one way to help prevent as many deaths on the state's highways.

The campaign starts Friday and ends through June 2nd.

