Law enforcement to begin citing those in large groups

Law enforcement will begin citing individuals who are seen in large gatherings.

County Judge Tano Tijerina spoke to KGNS Wednesday on the need to begin issuing citations to those who are not abiding by the City and County ordinance on keeping gatherings to less than 10 persons.

He says it is a blatant disregard for public safety, and after a week it is something that will no longer be tolerated.

"I plea to the community that they will just heed the warning, they need to understand that the only way we're going to combat this virus we need everyone's help, we need everyone to do their part, don't leave your house, practice your social distances, we've already given everybody a week... everybody a week with this order."

Judge Tijerina says if the large gatherings continue, the next step could be a mandatory curfew.

He's hoping though that things do not get to that point.