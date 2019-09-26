Law enforcement agency takes part in "Tip-A-Cop" event at Chili's

A local restaurant is teaming up with a law enforcement agency to raise money for a worthy cause.

Since 2003, Chili's has been raising money to assist with the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children's Hospital collecting over 71 million dollars to ensure that no family ever receives a bill for treatment.

Webb County Constable Precinct Four has decided to team up with Chili’s to help collect donations for this worthy cause.

On Thursday, September 26th the restaurant located on San Bernardo will be hosting its “Tip-A-Cop Lunch Break” campaign from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During this time, law enforcement officers will take a break from patrolling and wait tables while also collecting donations for St. Jude.

Every tip will be donated to the children’s hospital.

Organizers say any donation can go a long way.

The fun and fundraising doesn’t stop there; Chili’s is also hosting a family fun event at its restaurant on Saturday.

The event will feature games and activities for the kids.

Then on Monday, all of the money made from food sales will go to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

For more information, you can call 956-725-9939.