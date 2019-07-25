Lawmakers looking to expand SNAP program for college students

More than 30 percent of college students might face food insecurity meaning they do not know where their next meal may come from, that’s according to a government accountability report.

A local lawmaker is looking to expand the benefits of one program so that college students won’t have to choose between hitting the books and eating a meal.

The new measure will support students who experience food insecurity by expanding the criteria and removing barriers for the SNAP Program.

The initiative comes after the Trump administration announces that it will seek to eliminate state flexibility for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP.

The policy change would cut food assistance for at least three million people and threaten access to free school meals for half a million low-income students.

As a result, Congressman Henry Cuellar says he will co-sponsor the College Student Hunger Act of 2019, which aims to address the food insecurity issue on college campuses by allowing more low-income college students to access SNAP.

The congressman issued a statement saying, “Our nation is better served when our students are focusing on their students instead of where their next meal will come from”.

Congressman Cuellar is also urging the federal government, states, and colleges to take more of an active role in addressing student food insecurity.