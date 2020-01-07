Husband of missing Connecticut mom charged with her murder

The husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has been charged with murder in her disappearance, and his girlfriend has been charged with conspiracy.

Fotis Dulos was being held Tuesday on $6 million bond on felony murder and kidnapping charges.

Michelle Troconis also was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Her bond was set at $2 million.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings. She hasn't been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and Troconis had previously been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.

Fotis Dulos' lawyer says said he does not believe prosecutors can make the charges stick.

