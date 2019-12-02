Lazy Boy Tattoos hosting toy drive in Bella Sanchez's honor

With Christmas less than a month away, a local business is doing its part in providing gifts to children in need while also honoring a brave young soul.

Little Bella Sanchez was diagnosed with leukemia at only seven-months-old and tragically lost her battle back in April at just two-years-old.

Starting from now until December 17th Lazy Boy Tattoos will be hosting its eighth annual toy drive in Bella's memory.

All of the toys will be delivered to hospitals out of town where children from Laredo are receiving treatment.

You can drop off donations at the tattoo shop located at 5309 McPherson Road.