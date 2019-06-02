Lazy River opens to the public!

It’s a project that has been years in the making, but after three years of being in development, the Sisters of Mercy Water Park, also known as the "Lazy River" finally opened its doors.

District Two Councilman Vidal Rodriguez and the City of Laredo received plenty of criticism over the prolonged project that many believed when never come to an end.

The new water park opened its doors on Saturday, which put all of the issues in the past.

The end results shows a 13,000 square feet aquatic center featuring a 30-foot high slide and a 525 square foot river to float in.

Councilman Rodriguez says despite all of the hiccups along the way he’s proud to finally see the finished product.

Rodriguez says, it’s a weight off his shoulder, but a good one, as long as he sees people enjoying the pool.