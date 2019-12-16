Leadership Conference seeks to inspire local students

More than 150 high school students got the chance to take part in an effort to help build confidence.

More than 20 students from each of the high school campuses, both locally and in the surrounding communities, were on hand for the start of the Young Men's Leadership Conference.

At the event young people got the chance to listen to presentations from professionals in different fields on the value of being a strong leader and how to make their goals and dreams become a reality.

"They discussed things like how to be a leader, what are your goals, your objectives, what is your career plan, what are you looking to do in the future, where do you see yourself in five years and what are some strategies on how to get there,” said Doctor Jesus Amezcua.

This is the 17th year the conference has taken place.