LearnThink Media to host film festival at local library

Young Spielberg’s will get a chance to have their work showcased in front of the community.

The local film group, LearnThink Media is inviting the public to its Inaugural Youth Vision Film Festival.

LearnThink Media is a nonprofit media production company that seeks to encourage creativity in our young artists.

The group has decided to give these talented individuals a place and time to screen their projects in front of an audience.

The films will be judged based on best story, best short film, best stop motion, as well as other categories.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 23rd at the Joe A Guerra Library located at 1120 E. Calton Road from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.