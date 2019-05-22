LearnThink Media hosting summer filmmaking camp

If your child is looking to become the next Stephen Spielberg, a local group is looking to give aspiring filmmakers a chance to learn some skills.

LearnThink Media is a local group that aims to teach youngsters the art of filmmaking.

With summer around the corner, students who are out of school can take advantage of these summer camps.

The first one will be the short film camp which will take place on June 17th to June 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids ages 8 to 17-years-old are invited to learn about how to make a short film.

The camp will take place at 201 E. Hillside Road Suite 14.

There are only a limited amount of spaces available, so parents are being asked to register their child as soon as possible.

For more information on the group you can call 956-420-4700 or you can click their Facebook below.