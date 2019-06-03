Leave work early as part of National Leave the Office Early Day

If you don’t want to be at work today, you can use the excuse to clock out early because it’s National Leave the Office Early Day.

The day is observed every year on June 2nd, unless that day falls on a weekend in which case it would be acknowledged on the closes working day.

Leave the Officer Early Day is an incentive to many who often work more than 40 hours each week.

However, if you do plan on celebrating the day, we can’t guarantee that you will have a job to go back to the next day…

