Legal Aid Office offering legal advice to those in need

President Trump's recent threats to use ICE agents to deport millions have raised fears in many and now Laredo Legal Aid is offering assistance to those in need.

Attorneys are offering an ear and a shoulder to lean on in what may be a critical time in someone's life.

They say if anyone is facing threats from an official who may be questioning their legal status in the country, there are resources available.

Legal Aid office manager Israel Morales Reyna says, they want to make sure that if people have sudden deportation orders, they can seek legal counsel to make sure they know their rights before they turn themselves over.

For more information, you can visit the Legal Aid Office at 1702 Convent Avenue.