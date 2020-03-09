Legal office offering help for Census 2020 forms

The country is gearing up to count every single person that lives in the USA.

Towards that effort, the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid Office in Laredo is opening their doors to the public, offering to help anyone who needs it.

Census 2020 is the first time people can fill out the questionnaire online, so the office is providing free help to anyone beginning later this week.

"From March 12th to April 1st, the Tralah Laredo Office will be opening our doors to the community during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide free internet access and a limited number of computers to the public that is interested in filling in the census out online," said Kristen Adams.

There will also be staff available at the office to answer questions about the Census 2020 anyone might have while filling it out.