Legal workshop assisting residents with immigration status

A legal workshop is helping residents who are not U.S. citizens prepare for the worst.

Several nonprofit organizations were at Holding Institute helping people out with their immigration status.

Friday morning, volunteers were talking to residents and consulting with them about paperwork they may need to remain in the country.

They say the changes to the immigration rules have led many to seek out help to become U.S. citizens or gain permission to say in the country.

“Right now, I do understand it's a scary time. This is something new,” said Richard Newman, of Justice for Our Neighbors. “Most of American history, we've welcomed immigrants with open arms. I would say don't panic, do talk to an attorney, if you are here and don't have documents, talk to an attorney. An immigration attorney, not all attorneys understand immigration law.”

The event will run until Saturday.

For more information, you can call the Holding Institute at 718-20-70