Lemurs celebrate Thanksgiving with a feast

Thanksgiving may be today but a couple of ringtail creatures got an early start on the festivities.

On Wednesday, the Lemurs at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago Illinois were treated to an early Thanksgiving Feast.

The perky primates were wide-eyed in looking at their spread which included the foods they love to eat, holiday or not. According to the zoo, their meals are made with nutritious primate biscuit, apple sauce and honey.

Along with the main meal, the lemurs had pumpkin and sweet potato pie with figs and a crust made of the special biscuit, rice cereal, gelatin topped with dried cranberries along with apple juice.

The lemurs have celebrated Thanksgiving at the zoo for the past six years.