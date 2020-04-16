Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert De Niro auction off walk-on role

Have you ever dreamed of being in a big blockbuster movie?

Now could be your chance to win a walk-on role in an upcoming Martin Scorsese film but it will cost you!

Actors Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert De Niro announced they are auctioning off a role in this online video on Wednesday.

Their auction is a part of the "All in Challenge”, which is part of Hollywood's push to get more celebrities to raise money for charity.

The highest bidder will not only appear in the Scorsese movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon”.

They will also spend the day on set with the director, DiCaprio, and De Niro.

The winner will also attend the movie premiere.

According to DiCaprio, 100-percent of the auction's proceeds will go to three non-profits, America's Food Fund, No Kid Hungry, and Meals on Wheels.