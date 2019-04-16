Less teens interested in summer jobs

As the summer season approaches, businesses will expect to see people applying for jobs; however, experts say they are seeing less of one group applying.

According to WorkForce Solutions of South Texas, fewer teens are entering the workforce during the summer.

Officials say, the reason for that is because they are using their summer vacation to look for internship opportunities which could eventually turn into a job or career.

WorkForce Solutions says trading cash for experiencing is something that has been happening for a while now, but the trend is now being recognized.

Rogelio Trevino says, over the years he has seen a decline in the youth that are seeking employment during the summer months.

Although fewer people are applying for summer jobs, there are still plenty of openings around town that are available.