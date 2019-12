Although more than 20 people sign up to become Laredo’s next City Manager, only a handful qualify for the position.

On Monday KGNS told you about the 27 applicants who signed up, however the City says only seven are qualified for the position and are in the running.

At this time, only three people have withdrawn from the list.

Applicants must submit their official application by December 31st and by early January the selection committee will conduct interviews.