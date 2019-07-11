Let it rain!

After a hot Wednesday afternoon, we got some lightning and thunder, which brought some showers to parts of Laredo.

On Thursday, we are once again expecting triple digits temperatures with a high of 100 degrees; however, we do have a slight chance of rain.

As we head into the weekend, we will see a 40 percent chance of rain up until possibly Saturday.

With some luck, these cloudy and rainy conditions will bring temperatures down into the 90s and 80s.

It has also been a while since we had some decent rainfall, so some rain will be nice.