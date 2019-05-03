Let the rain fall down

After waiting for some chances of precipitation, it looks like the weekend will be our best chance for rain.

On Friday we will start off in the high 70's and work our way up to the 90s.

We have high humidity and high chances of rain in the morning, so make sure to pack a raincoat before you head out the door.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, if you are planning any outdoor activities you might want to move them indoors because those chances of rain will continue to linger in our forecast.

Once we get to Monday we are looking at more chances of rain, but for now, let's just have a nice weekend.