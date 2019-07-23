Let the rain fall down!

After months of waiting, it looks like we are finally going to be getting some changes to our weather.

On Monday we will hit the triple digits but towards the evening some parts of south Texas saw some spotty showers but not enough to make it to Laredo.

On Tuesday we are looking at a 40 percent chance of rain with a high of 95 degrees.

Our best chance of rain will be in the afternoon hours and as we head into the evening we are looking at a nice pleasant evening.

These 90 degree temperatures are going to be a big relief from the triple digits we have been seeing all summer.

Don't get too comfortable though, by Sunday we are back to 100-degree temperatures.