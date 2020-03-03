Let the rain fall down and wake my dreams!

After a nice warm spring day, we are going to see some possible chances of thunderstorms in south Texas.

On Tuesday, we will start out in the mid-60s, very cloudy and humid.

Once we get into the evening hours, our chances of rain will start to increase and temperatures will decrease.

We are expecting a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening hours.

Then on Wednesday, temperatures will be fair in the low 80s.

On Thursday and Friday, we will drop down to the mid 70s.

As we prepare to spring forward, we will continue to bounce back from 80s to 70s, so it looks like we can close the door on old man winter.