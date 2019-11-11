The calm before the storm

Hopefully, the cold doesn't bother you because we could be seeing our first sighting of 30-degree temperatures this week!

We will start the week off in the low 60s and then see a high of 80 degrees.

As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will start to decrease and the chance of rain will start to increase.

Overnight we will drop down to the low 40s making it feel like 30 degrees and then on Tuesday, we will see a high of 48 degrees.

These colder temperatures will stick around until Thursday, when we see a high of 62 degrees but our lows will remain somewhere in the 40s.

Until then, crank up the heater, layer up and take an umbrella because it's going to be a cold week!