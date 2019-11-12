Let the storm rage on!

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as we are expecting our first sighting of 30 degree temperatures.

On Monday evening, the wind started to pick up dropping temperatures all the way down to the 30s.

On Tuesday morning we are going to start off at 37 degrees and see a high of possibly 47 degrees.

We also still have that heavy cloud coverage which is going to bring a 30 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the evening, we will dip down into the 30s once again but on Wednesday we start to warm up a bit into the 50s.

Those chances of rain will make another appearance later this week.

By Friday we are looking at temperatures in the mid 60s which is still pretty cool but it's a lot warmer than 30s.

Until then, make sure to crank up the heater, layer up, drink some hot beverages and above all stay warm!