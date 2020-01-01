Let's start the new year right!

It's a new year and a new decade but it looks like our forecast is going to stay the same.

It looks like we are going to be starting 2020 very gloomy and with some chances of rain, but no worries, the sun will come out tomorrow.

Luckily, it did not rain during our New Year's Eve parade as we were anticipating some shower activity in south Texas.

On Wednesday, we will start out in the low 50s and see a high of about 60 degrees.

Now, throughout the morning we will see a lot of cloud coverage as well as a 60 percent chance of rain. Then as we head into the evening those chances of rain start to decrease and by Thursday, we are back to the 70s.

As far as your weekend goes, we are looking at a high of 67 on Friday, High of 72 on Saturday and a high of 76 on Sunday.

So even though we are in a new decade, Mother Nature keeps singing the same old 70s song!