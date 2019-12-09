Local library celebrating 10 years with book festival

Our local library is celebrating 10 years of providing literature and knowledge to our community and they are inviting the community to the festivities.

The Joe A Guerra Laredo Public Library is inviting fellow bookworms to a celebratory book festival you won’t want to miss.

Laura Numeroff, the author of “If you Give a Mouse a Cookie” and Rosemary Wells, author of the “Max and Ruby” books will be the special guest speakers during the festivals.

Both of the authors will also be having a special presentation and book signing where children will get to meet and take photos.

The festival will start with a special breakfast with the mascots from favorite children’s books.

Kids will also be able to take part in arts and crafts, games and a mascot dance-off.

The event will take place on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to bookworms of all ages.