Counselor offers advice to strengthen your relationships during quarantine

Reports show that China is close to seeing the end of the coronavirus outbreak.



Now the after-effects of isolation are expected to come to the surface. One major problem already on the rise is the divorce rate in China.



U.S. experts hope Americans will learn from their mistakes before it's too late. How can your marriage survive the quarantine?

As social distancing continues across the country, you are more than likely feeling a strain on your marriage or other relationships. The lack of outside exposure and being trapped inside the same walls with the same person is probably driving you, and them, up the wall.

The simple "get aways" like going to the gym, getting a manicure or going to the movies have been taken away.

Suddenly, your significant other's persona at work and their persona outside of it have collided.



After being under the same roof for over three weeks, being isolated with your significant other or your family can feel overwhelming.



Licensed counselor Myrthala Alejo wants to reassure couples that the feeling of stress and being overwhelmed is expected. After living an environment, like quarantining, that the average person is not used to.



Alejo recommends setting boundaries, designate areas for each person to work from, so when you clock out you can gather in a neutral area.

Most importantly, communication is key. Do not be passive aggressive- be direct with the issues you have, because stress and tension can be picked up by children that are also at home.

"Communication is one. Let's talk to each other in nice manner, be honest on what we are feeling, and express your concerns. And why not be creative as couples and a family. If we are talking about couples, let's go on mini dates. Let's cook together, let's watch a T.V. series, but let's allow each other time alone."

Alejo adds alone time can mean taking time to read, exercise at home, or meditate.

She says it's all about finding a balance with in your new environment.

According to a Bloomberg report, Chinese cities such as She'an and Dazhou, high numbers of divorce filings were recorded at the beginning of March, creating backlogs in government offices.