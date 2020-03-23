Counselor discusses importance of mental health during pandemic

A lot has been said about the health and medical issues that surround the coronavirus, but as many are finding out as this drags out, is that there are emotional and mental health issues that are beginning to surface.

Licensed professional counselor Myrthala Alejo joined KGNS to speak about the mental and emotional toll that is being taken by many during this time.

According to her, many youth are affected from the information they are receiving from others and on social media, as well as older individuals who are intaking information from third parties that may not be accurate.

Her advice is to stay informed but only from official sources, to limit social media, and to go outside of your house to get some sun and exercise. It is good to detach yourself from the constant stream of media that may be bring on stress and anxiety.