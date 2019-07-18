Light (Shower) at the end of the Tunnel?

A large hot airmass is centered over the nation's mid section, and will be the main influence in south Texas weather through Sunday. Dry and warm air aloft will limit cloud coverage to scattered clouds, and the ones that form will not grow tall. A deeper layer of gulf moisture will begin to move west across the gulf into south Texas early or mid next week. A front will be approaching from the north by that time. This offers us a chance of cloudier skies, a chance of scattered showers, and temperatures under 100F during early or mid next week.

I'm expecting mostly clear, breezy, and becoming humid tonight, low in the upper 70's. Mostly sunny with lower afternoon humidity each day Friday through Sunday, highs around 103. Partly cloudy Monday, highs around 101. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday with a chance of scattered showers, highs in the mid to high 90's.