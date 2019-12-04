Light the Way for Christmas at North Central Park

The City of Laredo is looking to spread some Christmas cheer during an annual holiday event.

The sixth annual Light the Way for Christmas event will take place at North Central Park this Thursday.

Christmas carolers will be singing your favorite holiday tunes, there will also be plenty of arts and crafts, food vendors and of course a tree lighting.

You can also get your picture taken with the Grinch, but luckily he’s not there to steal Christmas but celebrate it with all the boys and girls.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 10202 International Boulevard.

For more information you can call 956-795-2350.

